WWE to turn beloved babyface legend heel against Cody Rhodes after loss? Analyzing the chances

Cody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens at Bash in Berlin on August 31. At the same time, Gunther will put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Randy Orton.

Orton sided with KO and Rhodes against the Bloodline but has now moved to RAW to challenge the Ring General. Should he win, he will become world champion for the 15th time and permanently move to the red brand.

Should he lose, though, he will return to SmackDown in search of his next storyline. On that occasion, we could see him have a heel turn and target Cody Rhodes.

Randy Orton has been a babyface for a very long time

Since his return to WWE after missing 18 months with a back injury, The Viper has been a babyface, but this hasn't made him the world champion.

He has come up short on multiple occasions against The Bloodline. Thus, a heel turn would create new storylines for Randy Orton and help him move on.

It would give him a new direction against Cody Rhodes

Randy Orton will search for a new storyline if he loses to Gunther. As a babyface, he couldn't do many things. Instead, a heel turn would allow him to betray his good friend Cody Rhodes and start a feud with the reigning champion.

It will also allow him to find a new direction, stay part of the title picture, and get another title opportunity.

A heel turn would create more storylines

If Randy Orton turns heel and goes after Cody, he will not only have another title opportunity but also open the way for new storylines aside from colliding with his good friend.

Such storylines would feature a feud with the new United States Champion, LA Knight, or reigniting the feud with Roman Reigns, who is now a face after his return to WWE at SummerSlam.

