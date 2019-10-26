WWE/UFC History: Cain Velasquez annihilates Brock Lesnar to win the UFC Heavyweight Championship

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 28 // 26 Oct 2019, 06:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cain Velasquez vs Brock Lesnar from UFC 121

The backstory

At UFC 81: Breaking Point, Brock Lesnar made his promotional debut for Dana White's Mixed Martial Arts company and for his first fight, Lesnar lost to his arch-rival Frank Mir in a very controversial fashion. However, after securing a win over Heath Herring, Lesnar finally got his UFC career up and running and at UFC 91, the WWE sensation won the UFC Heavyweight Championship in historic fashion by defeating Randy Couture.

Following his title win, Lesnar successfully retained the UFC Heavyweight Title against Frank Mir in a rematch between the pair, as the champion knocked out the latter in the second round and marked one of the most iconic wins of the year. Lesnar's next title defense was against Shane Carwin, who had beaten Frank Mir to win the interim UFC Heavyweight Championship and at UFC 116, the champion once again retained via submission. With this win, Lesnar also handed Carwin his first loss in the UFC.

Having dominated the UFC Heavyweight Division for a while, the UFC finally booked Lesnar in a title bout against Cain Velasquez for UFC 121.

Cain Velasquez beats Brock Lesnar to win the UFC Heavyweight Championship

At UFC 121, Brock Lesnar was slated to make his third defense of the UFC Heavyweight Championship and on this occasion, The Beast Incarnate went toe-to-toe with Cain Velasquez with the UFC Heavyweight Championship being on the line.

This Heavyweight Title fight was clearly one of the most hyped bouts of all time and it certainly had one of the most shocking conclusions to a UFC Heavyweight Championship bout as Velasquez defeated Lesnar via first-round TKO to win the UFC Heavyweight Championship in the most dominant way possible.

The aftermath

Since then both Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez have announced their retirement from the sport of Mixed Martial Arts and their UFC careers have come to an end as well. With Velasquez recently signing with the WWE, he is all set for a highly awaited rematch with Lesnar but this time inside the squared circle with the WWE Championship being on the line.