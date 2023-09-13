WWE-UFC merger: Which top names were present for the 'TKO' opening bell alongside Vince McMahon?

WWE has seen one of the most historic days in its history as the company merged with the UFC today under the name TKO Holdings. The company, once bought for $1 million by Vince McMahon, now sells for a whopping $9.3 billion.

The merger between both companies under the name of TKO took place at the New York Stock Exchange a few hours ago. Many famous personalities from both brands were present for this prestigious occasion.

From WWE's side, the company was represented by former owner Vince McMahon, head of creative Triple H, president Nick Khan, Kevin Dunn, former Tag Team Champion Montez Ford, and his wife, former Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

Expand Tweet

From the UFC's side, we had their president, Dana White, legendary fighter Daniel Cormier, Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, and multiple other officials from both companies present for this occasion.

WWE and UFC can make $1 Billion for TKO

The merger between WWE and UFC is the biggest merger in sports and entertainment history. TKO will hold 51% of the company's shares, and 49% will belong to the shareholders. With both of these companies under one banner, the top bosses expect TKO can make $1 billion in revenue.

Expand Tweet

TKO is planning to reach fans worldwide by putting on 350 live events each year. Speaking to the Financial Times, Endeavor Group's CEO, Ari Emanuel, claimed the firm is ready to capitalize on live sports.

"TKO is ideally positioned to capitalise on the growing demand for premium sports content and live events," he said. "You can’t underestimate the value of live sports in the TV ecosystem."

As far as hierarchy is concerned, Dana White will still be the heart and soul of the UFC. However, Triple H will not be on the TKO board of directors. The Game will continue to serve as the Chief Content Officer and will report to company President Nick Khan. Other than that, everything pretty much remains the same.

The changes in the product will be an interesting thing to watch out for. Under new leadership, there is a possibility that the bosses will also allow Triple H to let loose a bit and produce edgier storylines similar to those in the Attitude Era.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.