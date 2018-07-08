WWE/UFC News: Brock Lesnar confronts UFC Champion Daniel Cormier, announces return to MMA

Simon Cotton FOLLOW ANALYST News 3.06K // 08 Jul 2018, 11:15 IST

The former UFC Champion is headed back to the octagon

WWE returned to Madison Square Garden on Saturday night for a live event, but their Universal Champion Brock Lesnar had much bigger matters to attend to.

Lesnar appeared at UFC 226 and entered the Octagon to confront Daniel Cormier and announced his plans to challenge him for the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

Prior to the main event, Lesnar was reported to be backstage at UFC 226 to watch the main event between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier.

After Cormier won, he set his sights on Lesnar and told him to come to the octagon.

Lesnar entered the cage and pushed Cormier before both men were separated by the referees and officials present.

As the two were pushed away from each other, Cormier told Lesnar "Push me now, you go to sleep later," before pushing Lesnar back.

Lesnar would respond by calling the other UFC Heavyweights "pieces of s--t" before he told the UFC Heavyweight Champion that he was coming for him.

Lesnar's last fight took place at UFC 200 where he defeated Mark Hunt, but the decision was changed following the Universal Champion testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs prior to his fight.

UFC punished Lesnar by fining him $250,000 and suspending him for one year, which lead to Lesnar declaring his retirement from the sport.

Rumours of his desire to return to MMA began to surface in the midst of WrestleMania season with many fans assuming Lesnar would lose the Universal Championship to Roman Reigns back in April, but Lesnar retained at WrestleMania 34 and the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Lensar has not been seen on WWE television since his match with Reigns at the Greatest Royal Rumble and is also rumoured not to be wrestling at SummerSlam, which would mean he would've gone four months without defending the title.

