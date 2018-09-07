WWE/UFC News: Brock Lesnar's Current Status Revealed

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 4.39K // 07 Sep 2018, 10:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

What's the latest on The Beast Incarnate after taking a pin?

What's the story?

We all saw Brock Lesnar take a pin at SummerSlam. The longest reigning Universal Champion has finally relinquished his championship and there's now a Big Dog who's ruling the yard!

So does that mean that Brock Lesnar will focus on the UFC now? While no deal has been signed yet, Brock Lesnar has been training for his fight, says F4WOnline.com, as reported by NoDQ.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar is not just known for his exploits in WWE, but he's a former UFC Heavyweight Champion as well. He was by the octagon at UFC 226, when Stipe Miocic took on Daniel Cormier.

When Cormier won the fight, Lesnar came into the octagon and had a bit of an altercation. The world waited with bated breath for both men to collide. The date for the fight has not been made official as of now.

The heart of the matter

This is the current status of the fight:

”Brock Lesnar has not signed for a fight with Daniel Cormier at this moment, but he is training right now with that in mind.”

This explains his current hiatus from WWE, while he pursues his dreams in the octagon yet again. There has been a lot of speculation about Lesnar's status in WWE, and rumors have been abundant that he's expressed his desire to be a part of both world, going forward.

Brock Lesnar is a secretive man and little is known about him because of him staying away from social media, which explains the lack of details about him.

What's next?

It does seem likely that the Cormier vs. Lesnar match will happen down the line. As for WWE, it will carry on with Roman Reigns as the Universal Champion, ruling his yard. We will provide more clarity, as soon as details become clearer.

Do you want to see Brock Lesnar return to WWE again? Let us know in the comments.