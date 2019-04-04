×
WWE/UFC News: Brock Lesnar to return to UFC in August

Anirban Banerjee
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.12K   //    04 Apr 2019, 14:58 IST

Brock Lesnar might be set to return to UFC
Brock Lesnar might be set to return to UFC

What's the story?

Brock Lesnar's WWE future is in doubt following reports emerging about Lesnar returning to UFC for a fight in August.

The WWE Universal Champion has been a force in the professional wrestling company, but there have been rumours of him heading back to the UFC for upwards of a year now. It appears that it might finally be happening, with Ariel Helwani of ESPN and The MMA Show reporting on it.

In case you didn't know...

At UFC 226, Daniel Cormier did the unthinkable and knocked out the taller Stipe Miocic in a fight for the UFC Heavyweight Championship. Immediately after winning the fight, Cormier went on to say that he was ready for a new challenger, and called out the former UFC Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar was present in the crowd and immediately rushed the Octagon, getting in Cormier's face and shoving the Champion before they were separated. Given that the last time he fought in the UFC in 2016 Lesnar had tested positive for PEDs, there was doubt about his return.

However, Lesnar immediately entered the USADA testing pool for 6 months, with no test turning up positive at the time of writing this article.

The heart of the matter

The rumour of Lesnar's return to the Octagon has been circulating for a while now. Lesnar has been a dominant force in the WWE, losing only to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

The UFC has apparently set a tentative fight date for Lesnar and Daniel Cormier for the UFC Heavyweight Championship for August. The fight will take place on the UFC 240 pay-per-view -- an event which is without a set date or venue at the moment.

This does not necessarily mean that Lesnar is leaving WWE, as according to a contract he signed in November, he is allowed a single UFC fight. This could indeed be a one-off fight for Lesnar and would mean a massive payday for the fighter.

What's next?

Brock Lesnar will face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35. There are rumours that he will be retaining his title there.

However, it is unlikely that WWE will allow Lesnar to fight in the UFC while holding the WWE Universal title, which means that there is a chance that Lesnar will lose the title before August.

Watch WrestleMania 35 Live and Exclusive on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels on 8th April 2019 from 2.30 am IST.

Anirban Banerjee
FEATURED WRITER
In love with Wrestling, MMA, Football, and Sports of all types. My other hobbies? Curling up with a nice book when I am not too busy writing. Do you enjoy his articles? Just give a click on the Follow button to be notified when he publishes new ones!
