WWE/UFC News: Favorite to win Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Cormier revealed

Daniel Cormier (left) and former WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar ( center ) are set to fight in the UFC later this year

What’s the story?

Per Sky Bet, the betting odds for a UFC Heavyweight Championship match between reigning titleholder Daniel Cormier and challenger Brock Lesnar, list Cormier as the favorite to win the fight.

On the contrary, former WWE Universal Champion Lesnar is expected to enter the fight as the betting underdog.

In case you didn’t know…

Brock Lesnar is a former UFC Heavyweight Champion, and the only athlete in combat sports and sports-entertainment history to have won world titles in both the UFC as well as the WWE.

Lesnar, who boasts a widely revered amateur wrestling background, surprised one and all with his dominance in the MMA sphere – with wins over Mixed Martial Arts legends such as Randy Couture and Frank Mir in the UFC.

Regardless, Lesnar eventually suffered a couple of bouts of diverticulitis, which in turn severely depleted his body, and adversely affected his run in the UFC.

The heart of the matter

The latter phase of Brock Lesnar’s MMA career saw “The Beast Incarnate” lose via KO/TKO to the likes of Cain Velasquez and Alistair Overeem, before Lesnar returned to the WWE in 2012.

Lesnar, however, did return to the sport of MMA for a one-off fight, at UFC 200 in 2016 against Mark Hunt. “The Beast” defeated “Hunto” via Unanimous Decision at UFC 200, only for his win to later be overturned since Lesnar failed a drug test in relation to the UFC 200 bout.

That said, Lesnar dropped the WWE Universal Championship to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35 earlier this month, and is now expected to face reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier for the latter’s title this August.

Sky Bet has now revealed that Cormier is the 1/3 favorite to retain the UFC Heavyweight Title fight. Meanwhile, Lesnar is listed as a 9/4 underdog to win the Championship against Cormier in the matchup.

What’s next?

The vast majority of combat sports pundits expect Daniel Cormier to handily defeat Brock Lesnar when they face one another in a 5-round MMA bout in August of this year.

On that note, professional wrestling experts believe that regardless of the outcome of his UFC fight against Cormier, Lesnar will return to the WWE after he’s done fighting in the UFC this August.

Furthermore, there have also been rumors regarding Lesnar potentially competing at WWE’s upcoming Saudi Arabia show as a one-off appearance, despite his UFC obligations.

