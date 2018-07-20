Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE/UFC News: Cain Velasquez comments on his experience at the WWE Performance Center

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
621   //    20 Jul 2018, 04:37 IST

Cain Velasquez is a former UFC Heavyweight Champion
Cain Velasquez is a former UFC Heavyweight Champion

What’s the story?

After recently attending a few workout seminars at the WWE Performance Center, former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez took it to his official Instagram account recently and weighed in his take on his first ever experience inside WWE premises.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn’t know…

Ever since making his UFC debut at UFC 83 in 2008, Cain Velasquez has gone on to establish himself as one of the toughest heavyweight fighters of all time in Mixed Martial Arts history and eventually developed the reputation of being one of hardest hitting UFC Heavyweight fighters of all time.

Velasquez won his first UFC Heavyweight Championship at UFC 121 when he defeated current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in spectacular fashion in order to win the title belt.

The heart of the matter

As confirmed by WWE.com earlier today, former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez trained at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida this week, where he apparently trained alongside WWE PC Coach Norman Smiley and WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page, who led a DDP Yoga Session.

In the aftermath of his recently concluded training session, Velasquez has now taken it to his official Instagram handle and has shown his gratitude towards WWE and for their amazing hospitality at the Performance Center.

You can check out Cain Velasquez’s Instagram post below:


What’s next?

Cain Velasquez’s last UFC fight took place way back in the year 2016 at UFC 200, when the former heavyweight champion was triumphant over Travis Browne, who is another UFC superstar linked with a move to the WWE, mostly due to his wife and UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey.

However, on the other hand, it’ll also be interesting to note if Cain Velasquez will make his return to the MMA Octagon anytime soon. Will Velasquez eventually challenge for the UFC Heavyweight Title, which is currently being held by his good friend and training partner Daniel Cormier? Or will he finally make the much-awaited jump to the WWE? Only time will tell.

Do you want Cain Velasquez to join the WWE? Tell us in the comments below!

Topics you might be interested in:
UFC Cain Velasquez
Soumik Datta
ANALYST
Imagine being arrested because of a drug dog what a betrayal ohhhhh nooooo
WWE News: UFC star Cain Velasquez trains at WWE...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: UFC star ringside and filmed at NXT show
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Update on Brock Lesnar's potential UFC return date
RELATED STORY
WWE/MMA News: Dana White reveals new details on Brock...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Ronda Rousey's husband hints at wanting to join...
RELATED STORY
WWE/MMA News: Update on Brock Lesnar possibly fighting...
RELATED STORY
Brock Lesnar's Potential UFC Opponent & WWE Contract...
RELATED STORY
Five times UFC fighters imitated WWE Superstars
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Update on Brock Lesnar's WWE and UFC future
RELATED STORY
UFC/WWE News: Daniel Cormier gives his opinion on...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us