WWE/UFC News: Cain Velasquez comments on his experience at the WWE Performance Center

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 621 // 20 Jul 2018, 04:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Cain Velasquez is a former UFC Heavyweight Champion

What’s the story?

After recently attending a few workout seminars at the WWE Performance Center, former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez took it to his official Instagram account recently and weighed in his take on his first ever experience inside WWE premises.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn’t know…

Ever since making his UFC debut at UFC 83 in 2008, Cain Velasquez has gone on to establish himself as one of the toughest heavyweight fighters of all time in Mixed Martial Arts history and eventually developed the reputation of being one of hardest hitting UFC Heavyweight fighters of all time.

Velasquez won his first UFC Heavyweight Championship at UFC 121 when he defeated current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in spectacular fashion in order to win the title belt.

The heart of the matter

As confirmed by WWE.com earlier today, former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez trained at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida this week, where he apparently trained alongside WWE PC Coach Norman Smiley and WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page, who led a DDP Yoga Session.

In the aftermath of his recently concluded training session, Velasquez has now taken it to his official Instagram handle and has shown his gratitude towards WWE and for their amazing hospitality at the Performance Center.

You can check out Cain Velasquez’s Instagram post below:

What’s next?

Cain Velasquez’s last UFC fight took place way back in the year 2016 at UFC 200, when the former heavyweight champion was triumphant over Travis Browne, who is another UFC superstar linked with a move to the WWE, mostly due to his wife and UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey.

However, on the other hand, it’ll also be interesting to note if Cain Velasquez will make his return to the MMA Octagon anytime soon. Will Velasquez eventually challenge for the UFC Heavyweight Title, which is currently being held by his good friend and training partner Daniel Cormier? Or will he finally make the much-awaited jump to the WWE? Only time will tell.

Do you want Cain Velasquez to join the WWE? Tell us in the comments below!