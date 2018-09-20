WWE/UFC News: CM Punk Embarks On A Brand New Career

What's the story?

CM Punk is one of the greatest sports entertainers of the modern era. After hanging up his WWE boots, Punk went on to live his dreams of competing in the UFC, on two separate occasions.

And now, according to Deadline and Wrestling Inc., Punk may be embarking on a brand new career in cinema. CM Punk has finished filming his parts in the horror film- 'Girl On the Third Floor'.

In case you didn't know...

CM Punk first fought against Mickey Gall at UFC 203, and suffered an embarrassing loss. He went on to compete at UFC 225 against Mike Jackson, and suffered yet another crushing defeat.

Punk has ruled out a return to the WWE in the future. He would not show up at All In either, though rumours were rampant that he would. With the world of wrestling behind him, CM Punk has forayed into cinema.

The heart of the matter

While CM Punk has appeared as himself in a variety of films in the past, 'Girl On the Third Floor' will be the very first time that Punk appears in a lead role. He had the following to say about this particular performance:

I'm thrilled to have had the opportunity to take on the lead role in Girl On The Third Floor. I'm a longtime personal fan of genre films and this project was an absolute natural fit for me.

Producer Greg Newman also commented on CM Punk's role:

Phil Brooks has proven his abilities as an actor outside of the ring and is a natural fit for the lead. His range and performance will surely delight and surprise those who know him best from his athletic career. We're thrilled and honored to have him on the project.

What's next?

This is not the only film project that Punk is a part of. He is also starring in a remake of the film- 'Rabid'. We wish the man all the best for his brand new journey.

