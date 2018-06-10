Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE/UFC News: CM Punk loses to Mike Jackson at UFC 225; Twitter Explodes

Punk adds another loss to his MMA resume, but how did Twitter react to the news?

Simon Cotton
ANALYST
News 10 Jun 2018, 10:08 IST
What's the story?

With the wrestling world and MMA world watching, CM Punk competed in his second UFC fight with the goal of gaining his first victory in the sport.

Despite lasting three rounds, Punk lost to Mike Jackson via unanimous decision at UFC 225.

In Case You Didn't Know...

After leaving the WWE in 2014, Punk pursued a career in MMA and signed with the UFC.

Punk had his first fight after two years of training, but the former WWE Superstar would lose to Mickey Gall in just over 30 seconds at UFC 203.

The Heart of the Matter

Punk's chances at victory were much higher than they were against Gall as the Straight Edge Superstar won the first round of the fight.

However, it became clear through the second and third rounds that Punk was at a disadvantage as Jackson dominated the next two rounds with relative ease before the fight ended.

Many on Twitter showed support for Punk's determination and drive, but none had any praise for his combat skills.

However, some of the most interesting comments came from WWE Commentator Corey Graves who didn't tag Punk in the tweet, but was obviously directing his comments towards the UFC fighter.

What's Next?

Many anticipated that CM Punk's UFC career would be over if he didn't show any promising results in his bout with Jackson and that seems to be more likely after watching this fight.

Dana White has hinted at the possibility of CM Punk needing to pursue his MMA career elsewhere several times, but the odds of him going through with that decision may have gone up following his loss.

The cries from wrestling fans for Punk to abandon his new career and return to the squared circle will more than likely grow louder and louder. Especially with the Money in the Bank pay-per-view returning to Chicago next week.

Do you think CM Punk should put an end to his MMA career? Let us know in the comments.

