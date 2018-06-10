WWE/UFC News: CM Punk loses to Mike Jackson at UFC 225; Twitter Explodes

Punk adds another loss to his MMA resume, but how did Twitter react to the news?

0-2

What's the story?

With the wrestling world and MMA world watching, CM Punk competed in his second UFC fight with the goal of gaining his first victory in the sport.

Despite lasting three rounds, Punk lost to Mike Jackson via unanimous decision at UFC 225.

In Case You Didn't Know...

After leaving the WWE in 2014, Punk pursued a career in MMA and signed with the UFC.

Punk had his first fight after two years of training, but the former WWE Superstar would lose to Mickey Gall in just over 30 seconds at UFC 203.

The Heart of the Matter

Punk's chances at victory were much higher than they were against Gall as the Straight Edge Superstar won the first round of the fight.

However, it became clear through the second and third rounds that Punk was at a disadvantage as Jackson dominated the next two rounds with relative ease before the fight ended.

Many on Twitter showed support for Punk's determination and drive, but none had any praise for his combat skills.

CM Punk looks like a guy who started training MMA in his 30s and is in his second pro fight. He may even be exceeding expectations, given the context. It was never gonna look any better than this. If anything, I'm probably impressed by him. And this has to be his last UFC fight. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 10, 2018

Lovely to see somebody chase their dreams. Balls. Congratulations @CMPunk — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) June 10, 2018

I don’t want to see a single joke about CM Punk right now. In a world where people talk about doing shit that they never come even remotely close to attempting, @CMPunk deserves all the credit in the world for turning a dream in reality. Punk has incredible heart. #UFC225 — WrestleChat.net (@WrestleChatNet) June 10, 2018

MMA is not for CM Punk. Or Mike Jackson for that matter. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 10, 2018

In all seriousness, CM Punk is the worst fighter I’ve ever seen in the UFC.



That is all. — Robby The Brain™ (@RobbyTheBrain) June 10, 2018

Holy hell CM Punk just straight up eats these punches and doesn’t give in! Mad Respect! pic.twitter.com/FWGR8ezLJf — KingCarterYT (@K1NGCART3R) June 10, 2018

However, some of the most interesting comments came from WWE Commentator Corey Graves who didn't tag Punk in the tweet, but was obviously directing his comments towards the UFC fighter.

Maybe abandoning everybody who stood by your side, even when we weren’t supposed to, only to have you turn your back on us wasn’t the right move after all? No anger. Only sadness. — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) June 10, 2018

Awww. Seems the “fans” are disappointed. Maybe you guys should know that “That Dude” held my first son before I did because I was on tour and I trusted him.



I had dinner with him the week after he quit. — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) June 10, 2018

The first rule of “punk rock” is loyalty, and this guy betrayed it all.



I still love you, “friend” and I’m sorry you got lost. — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) June 10, 2018

Don’t worry, hey @VinceMcMahon this has nothing to do with you.



You either @TripleH



This isn’t corporate. This is real life.



Calm down internerds. — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) June 10, 2018

What's Next?

Many anticipated that CM Punk's UFC career would be over if he didn't show any promising results in his bout with Jackson and that seems to be more likely after watching this fight.

Dana White has hinted at the possibility of CM Punk needing to pursue his MMA career elsewhere several times, but the odds of him going through with that decision may have gone up following his loss.

The cries from wrestling fans for Punk to abandon his new career and return to the squared circle will more than likely grow louder and louder. Especially with the Money in the Bank pay-per-view returning to Chicago next week.

Do you think CM Punk should put an end to his MMA career? Let us know in the comments.