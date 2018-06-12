WWE/UFC News: CM Punk should never fight again, Says his UFC 225 opponent

Mike Jackson says if not for the mercy he showed, Punk could've been badly hurt before his home crowd.

ANAND THUMBAYIL TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 12 Jun 2018, 17:31 IST 867 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Cult of Personality.

What's the story?

Former WWE superstar, C.M Punk's UFC 225 opponent Mike Jackson stated that Punk should never step inside the octagon in the future. Speaking to TMZ Sports, Jackson said that, Punk who is novice should stay out of the octagon for his own good.

In case you didn't know...

CM Punk made a return to the Octagon this Sunday at the UFC 225 event in his hometown Illinois, Chicago. This is the first time he has competed after making his debut at UFC 203 against Mickey Gall in September 2016.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.

Punk lost his second Professional MMA bout against Mike Jackson via a three-round unanimous decision. After watching their performance, UFC President Dana White was clearly not impressed.

He has been furious at himself for making this bout between the (0-1) fighters in the main card. The bout was largely mocked in the lead up to the event and they didn’t do anything to suggest they were worthy of a spot on a UFC pay-per-view main card.

The heart of the matter

Mike Jackson urged C.M Punk to stay away from competing in MMA in the future. He said that it is a dangerous sport filled with savages and Punk had no business in it. Hence, the latter should stay away for his own good.

Jackson added that he was planning to look for a first-round highlight reel knockout against Punk but later chose to have fun with him for rest of the rounds toying him around inside the Octagon.

He further said that it was not his intention to hurt Punk but just wanted to teach him a lesson so that Punk would never make this mistake again.

Let me start by thanking @cmpunk for the opportunity, I’m aware I wouldn’t be here without him. As I’ve said in multiple times, and to the man himself, I have nothing but respect for Phil... #UFC225

[Full Statement —-> https://t.co/KQYYk8gJno] pic.twitter.com/mu7OnpFJ6o — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) June 10, 2018

What's next?

At the post-fight press conference, Dana White stated, he believes that CM Punk should definitely call it a wrap and this was the last time fans would witness the 39-year-old Chicago native compete in the UFC.

There are rumors surrounding Punk making a comeback during 'All IN' (a professional wrestling event) which is taking place in his hometown Chicago.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com.