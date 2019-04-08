WWE/UFC News: Conor McGregor congratulates Becky Lynch on her WrestleMania win, teases a move to WWE

McGregor with the tease once again.

What's the story?

Irish Mixed Martial Artist, Conor McGregor sure does knows a thing about being a double champion, as earlier today, another one of Ireland's top superstars- Becky Lynch became the Raw and SmackDown Live Women's Champion in order to establish her place as WWE's only current dual champion.

Despite all the recent social media drama that McGregor has been involved in with Khabib Nurmagomedov, 'The Notorious One' did manage to take some time out and congratulate Lynch on her historic win at WrestleMania 35.

In case you didn't know...

At the recently concluded WrestleMania 35 event at the Metlife Stadium in New York City, the WWE Universe had the chance of witnessing the first ever all-female WrestleMania main event, as Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey stepped into the ring for a highly awaited Triple Threat Match.

Rousey walked into her second WrestleMania as the Raw Women's Champion, whereas, Charlotte Flair came into the event as the new SmackDown Live Women's Champion and also had to defend her title as well.

Lynch, on the other hand, won the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble match and earned her way to the main event of 'Mania 35.

The heart of the matter

Former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion, Conor McGregor was certainly more than impressed with Becky Lynch's performance at WrestleMania 35. So much so, that McGregor took to Twitter and congratulated WWE's first 'Champ-Champ'.

In addition to it, McGregor also praised his former UFC colleague, Ronda Rousey, stating that the former UFC Bantamweight Champion is indeed a very special performer every time she steps into the ring and so is Charlotte Flair of the Flair dynasty.

Finally, the former UFC Champion also wrote that he could never replicate what these WWE stars are capable of doing in the ring but sure did tease a potential cameo in WWE.

Congrats to Irelands Becky Lynch, the WWE’s first Champ Champ.

Wow!

What a match these ladies put on! Ronda Rousey is something special in that ring, as is Charlotte Flair of the Flair dynasty!

Stephanie McMahon you are right, I could not do what these athletes do.

Or could I... — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 8, 2019

What's next?

Conor McGregor is currently vouching for a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, things are pretty uncertain regarding McGregor's career and what direction it is headed towards at the moment.

Nevertheless, will 'The Notorious One' jump ship to the WWE at some point down the road?

