WWE/UFC News: Dan Severn inducted into Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame

Dan "The Beast" Severn

What's the story?

Former WWF superstar and Mixed Martial Arts pioneer Dan "The Beast" Severn has recently added another major achievement to his list of accomplishments, as the former WWF star was inducted into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame.

In case you didn't know...

Having made his debut in the year 1994, Dan Severn is an MMA and Pro Wrestling veteran, who is most notable for his early years in the UFC. Throughout his MMA career, Severn has also competed for several other promotions such as King of the Cage, Pride FC, and Cage Rage. Severn, who holds a UFC record of 101-19-7 is a UFC Hall of Famer and former UFC Superfight Champion.

Dan Severn is also the first man to compete in the UFC and the WWE at the same time and also held the NWA and UFC Championships at the same time, as well.

In 2016, Severn made his return to the MMA Cage and has been making occasional appearances ever since. Simultaneously, 'The Beast' has also been making multiple appearances on the Independent circuit, where he recently competed for promotions such as Gladiator Championship Wrestling and Price of Glory Wrestling.

The heart of the matter

Following an absolutely illustrious career in both MMA and Pro Wrestling, Dan 'The Beast' Severn was recently inducted into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame alongside former WWE superstar and Hart Family legend, the late-great Owen Hart.

Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T also received the Lou Thesz Award, Bruiser Brody was posthumously given the Frank Gotch Award, Ben Askren received the George Tragos Award, and Koji Miyamoto was this year's Jim Melby Award recipient.

What's next?

Dan Severn is currently still an active MMA competitor and has also been competing in the squared,he has also been sharing the ring with some of the best athletes on the Independent circuit today.

