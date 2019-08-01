×
WWE/UFC News: Former UFC Interim Champion to use Kurt Angle's iconic theme song in return fight

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
483   //    01 Aug 2019, 23:52 IST

Kurt Angle's theme song will be used this weekend at UFC Newark
Kurt Angle's theme song will be used this weekend at UFC Newark

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has given former interim UFC Welterweight Champion Colby Covington permission to use his theme song at this weekend's UFC Newark event.

In case you didn't know...

Covington will be making his highly awaited return to the Octagon this weekend, as the former interim Welterweight Champion squares off against 'Ruthless' Robbie Lawler.


UFC Singapore Fight Night
UFC Singapore Fight Night

Covington's last fight in the UFC took place back in 2018 when he defeated Rafael Dos Anjos to win the interim Welterweight Championship. Lawler, on the other hand, is coming off a controversial loss to Ben Askren.

The heart of the matter

It has been confirmed that Covington will use Kurt Angle's iconic theme song Medal as part of his entrance. WWE star and Covington's former American Top Team partner Bobby Lashley was the one who helped strike the deal.

ESPN's Ariel Helwani went on to explain that Covington reached out to Angle through a friend. One of the key reasons 'Chaos' approached the WWE Hall of Famer was that he wants to experience what Angle did when fans chanted "you s**k" during his entrance. (H/T: Wrestling Inc).

"He [Colby Covington] has reached out, through a friend, to Kurt Angle, the former WWE Champion, whose theme song was very popular while he was an active wrestler. It was popular because fans loved to chant 'You s**k!' in the middle of the theme song.
"So the song would go something like 'dun da da dun dun, you s**k, you s**k' – the fans just couldn't help themselves. He has asked Kurt if he can use that song because he wants people to chant 'You s**k!' as he makes his way to the cage. So that's a guy who clearly is very comfortable being booed."

What's next?

Covington will make his UFC return this weekend in Newark using Angle's iconic Medal theme song during his entrance. He will square off against Robbie Lawler, who will be looking to put his loss to Ben Askren behind him once and for all.

Tags:
UFC Kurt Angle Colby Covington
