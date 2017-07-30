WWE/UFC News: Jon Jones calls out Brock Lesnar for a fight

Will Brock Lesnar return to the octagon again?

by Riju Dasgupta News 30 Jul 2017, 11:07 IST

Which superstar is next in Jon Jones' radar?

What's the story?

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon 'Bones' Jones who defeated Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 to capture the coveted Light Heavyweight prize, was interviewed by Joe Rogan at the conclusion of the fight.

After reclaiming his glory and winning the big prize, Jones called out The Beast Incarnate for a big fight. This begs the question, will Brock Lesnar return to the octagon again?

In case you didn't know...

During a Facebook Q&A session preceding UFC 214, Jon Jones had expressed his desire to face Brock Lesnar inside the octagon:

“I would love to fight Brock Lesnar. He is a massive dude. I mean, it would be a massive draw. Really big for the sport. It would be a great challenge. That’s a big ole’ boy. I doubt Brock Lesnar would take that fight, though.”

Brock Lesnar was quick to respond and did not rule out the idea of that fight:

“Would I fight Jon Jones? Anytime, anywhere. Right now he should be worried about D.C. on Saturday Night.”

With Cormier in the rearview mirror, Jon Jones called out Brock Lesnar for a big comeback fight!

The heart of the matter

A jubilant Jon Jones celebrated his return to the octagon shortly after the fight and put over his opponent, DC, on the microphone. However, the following words he said thereafter stunned the world:

Brock Lesnar, if you want to know what it's like to get your a** kicked by someone who weighs 40 lbs less than you, meet me in the octagon.

There has been much speculation about Brock Lesnar's return to the octagon. Will this be the catalyst for his big return?

If the fight does happen, it's expected to take place at UFC's November PPV.

What's next?

Brock Lesnar is slated to defend his Universal Championship in the main event at Summerslam 2017 in August. In case he does respond to the challenge by Jones, we will bring you news, as it happens!

Author's Take

As Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor have proved recently, a program between two men from two different combat sports can help elevate both to the next level. We do hope that this match does come to be because it certainly will be one of the biggest fights in history.