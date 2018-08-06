WWE/UFC News: Ken Shamrock on Brock Lesnar

Ken Shamrock endorsed Brock Lesnar on his personal Twitter page

Pro wrestling and MMA legend, Ken Shamrock took to his personal Twitter page to respond to fans who were eager to hear his thoughts on fellow crossover superstar, current WWE Universal Champion and former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Brock Lesnar.

Shamrock referred to Lesnar as a "phenomenal athlete" and added that he loves to see him compete in both the WWE and MMA arena.

Many of Shamrock's fans didn't agree with his sentiments though, as they expressed disappointment at Lesnar's lack of appearances for WWE due to his part-time schedule.

Other fans stated how much they would have loved to have seen Shamrock and Lesnar clash on television in a pro-wrestling ring in the early 2000's.

That would have been something potentially very special.

When Lesnar made his first televised main roster appearance in WWE in March 2002, Shamrock had recently fought Don Frye in one of the best MMA matches of the year in Pride FC and would soon return to the UFC for the first of three matches with his great rival, Tito Ortiz.

Brock Lesnar - planning to return to the Octagon in 2019

Had Shamrock returned to WWE prior to Lesnar's initial departure. However, he could have had a very interesting feud with the "Beast" based on their legitimate fighting background, similar to the classic matches Lesnar had with Olympic Gold Medallist, Kurt Angle during that period. As it was, Shamrock's only experience with pro-wrestling during Lesnar's first WWE run was a short run as the first ever NWA/TNA World Champion in 2002, a title he lost to the man now known in WWE as R-Truth.

Brock Lesnar's latest WWE appearance came on last week's Monday Night Raw where he was presented as totally disdainful of the WWE product and the title he holds and assaulted Raw General Manager, Kurt Angle and his long-time associate, Paul Heyman in the show closing angle.

Ken Shamrock hasn't appeared for WWE since 1999.