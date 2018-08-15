WWE/UFC News: Ken Shamrock teases a big announcement, could he be returning to the WWE?

Is Ken Shamrock returning to the WWE?

What's the story?

Pro Wrestling and Mixed Martial Arts legend Ken Shamrock recently took to his official Twitter handle recently and teased a big announcement, which subsequently fueled a few rumors of him possibly returning to the WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Ken Shamrock made his WWE debut in 1997 on an episode of Monday Night Raw and was billed as "The World's Most Dangerous Man". In his first WWE match, Shamrock squashed Vernon White in a comprehensive manner to mark his arrival in the promotion.

Throughout 1998, Shamrock was involved in a heated feud against then-WWF Intercontinental Champion The Rock and his Nation of Domination stable. Shortly afterwards, Shamrock turned heel and won the vacant WWE Intercontinental Title and eventually joined Mr. McMahon's heel Corporation stable.

In late 1999, Shamrock eventually departed from the company and ultimately made his return to Pro Wrestling in 2002 as part of the independent circuit.

Ken Shamrock is also a former UFC superstar and has also competed for Bellator MMA in the past, as well.

The heart of the matter

UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock recently tweeted out teasing a big announcement, via his official Twitter handle. Shamrock, who last competed in the WWE decades ago, could possibly be teasing a possible return to the squared circle or his tweet could very particularly indicate towards a return to the MMA cage as well.

Several fans of Shamrock also claimed on social media that "The World's Most Dangerous Man" could either possibly tease a potential fight in the MMA circuit (which could very well be against his arch-rival Royce Gracie) or it could potentially indicate towards a return to the WWE.

Below is Ken Shamrock's tweet:

BIG announcement coming soon! — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) August 14, 2018

What's next?

Ken Shamrock is currently inactive in both MMA and Pro Wrestling as well, however, the entire world is eagerly now waiting to see what his big announcement could be.

Do you think Ken Shamrock will be returning to the WWE in the near future? Tell us in the comments below!