WWE/UFC News: Kurt Angle provides an update on a potential UFC return for Brock Lesnar

Kurt Angle being confronted by Brock Lesnar backstage in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was very recently a guest on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show and during his conversation with the respected mixed martial arts journalist, Angle provided insight on a potential return to the UFC for Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar's legacy in the UFC

As a former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Brock Lesnar established himself as one of the most feared mixed martial artists and athletes to have ever stepped foot into the UFC Octagon. Having made his UFC debut in 2008 at UFC 81: Breaking Point, Lesnar secured vital wins over the likes of Frank Mir, Randy Couture, and Shane Carwin throughout his UFC career.

However, after losing the title to Cain Velasquez and suffering a brutal loss to Alistair Overeem in his next fight, Lesnar subsequently retired from the sport of MMA and also bid farewell to the UFC, after mentioning his struggles with diverticulitis.

In 2016, at UFC 200, Lesnar did make a shocking return to the UFC and MMA, as he was scheduled for a fight against Mark Hunt upon his return to the Octagon in a fight which was also acknowledged by WWE, as well. Lesnar, having defeated Hunt, was eventually suspended by NSAC, after he had tested positive for clomiphene on two occasions. As a result of which, Lesnar's win over Hunt was overruled as a no contest.

At UFC 226, following Daniel Cormier's UFC Heavyweight Title win over Stipe Miocic, Lesnar stormed into the Octagon and shoved DC, as rumors quickly suggested that a return for Lesnar was on the cards. However, those rumors were eventually nixed by UFC President Dana White, who claimed that Lesnar was done with MMA.

Kurt Angle on a possible UFC return for Brock Lesnar

While speaking with Ariel Helwani on his MMA Show, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was asked if he thinks we will ever see Brock Lesnar grace the Octagon once again in his career. Responding to Helwani's question, Angle stated that he is well aware of the fact that Lesnar has retired from MMA but the one fight that he wants to have is a showdown against current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Jon Jones. (H/T: ESPN)

"He wants to go up against Jones, Jon Jones. I think that would be an extraordinary fight. They're very different, their sizes are extremely opposite but you know, Brock's a freak"- Angle said while speaking with Helwani.

Will Brock Lesnar return to the UFC?

As of this writing, Brock Lesnar is still retired from the sport of MMA and is focused on his WWE career. Lesnar, who is currently on the back of a Universal Championship loss to Seth Rollins, will look to avenge his defeat first and then shift his focus on his other remaining goals.