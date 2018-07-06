WWE/UFC News: Ronda Rousey creates history with milestone achievement

Ronda Rousey created UFC history with this milestone!

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey has been a role model for women everywhere who have wanted to follow a career in the realm of combat sports. It is only fitting that she became the first ever female fighter to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame on Thursday night.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey began as a young judoka and won a gold medal at the 2008 Summer Olympics. She transitioned to a career in Mixed Martial Arts and embarked on a 12-fight winning streak.

Since then, she has found her path in the world of professional wrestling. A WWE superstar, Ronda Rousey now competes for the RAW brand where she's been suspended in the storyline. Rousey has also starred in a variety of Hollywood films.

The heart of the matter

Ronda Rousey seemed absolutely thrilled to have been conferred with this accolade:

For the first decade of my athletic career, I was at the pinnacle of athletic accomplishment and no one seemed to care. Nothing changed, and then you came along. The only reason why anything that I ever did had any effect on the world is because you took the time to let it affect you.

Rousey went on to dedicate her success to her adoring fans:

Words will never express how humbled I am that you gave me the honor of being the person that made all this possible. I’m not the first person who had the ability to do this, but I am here because I’m the first person you took the time to watch.

What's next?

Rousey has said time and again that WWE is her new home. She has a featured role and in all likelihood, will continue to make history in another realm. Rousey has only been in two televised WWE matches but has impressed on both occasions.

