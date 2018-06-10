WWE/UFC News: Ronda Rousey joins the UFC Hall Of Fame

Ronda Rousey must be on the top of the world!

Ronda Rousey

What's the story?

The UFC has announced that current WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey will be inducted into the modern wing of the UFC Hall of Fame in July during International Fight Week.

The ceremony will be taking place at the UFC Fan Expo in Las Vegas on July 5th.

This also makes Ronda Rousey the first woman to be inducted into the UFC hall of fame.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey was part of the UFC from 2012 to 2016 and has a 12-2-0 record for the MMA promotion.

She had an unbelievable 10-win streak in UFC before losing her final two matches in UFC and making her last appearance for the promotion at the UFC 207 event in December 2016.

Rousey had made an appearance for WWE during Wrestlemania 31, but officially signed a contract with WWE in January 2018 after having made an appearance at Royal Rumble.

She made her in-ring debut at Wrestlemania 34 when she teamed with Kurt Angle to take on the team of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon emerging victorious.

The heart of the matter

"Rowdy" Ronda Rousey has been inducted into the UFC hall of fame and this is what she had to say (H/T: Wrestlinginc.com):

"This is an immense honor, to not only take part in bringing women to the forefront of this sport, but now the UFC Hall of Fame,"

Here is how the Twitterverse congratulated her:

Congratulations @RondaRousey for your #UFCHallOfFame induction! Beyond happy for you and so proud of all you’ve accomplished for women in sports. You 👏 Deserve👏 It 👏 !!!!! — Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 10, 2018

Congratulations Woman! @RondaRousey #UFCHallOfFame You are a real inspiration and trailblazer 🙏🏻♥️ — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) June 10, 2018

What's next?

Ronda Rousey will be facing Nia Jax for the RAW Women's Championship at the upcoming MITB PPV which will take place on June 17th.

Do you think she will be able to take the Championship off of Nia Jax and become the RAW Women's Champion?

