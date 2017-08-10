WWE/UFC News: UFC Star says he may appear at SummerSlam

Will we see the ultimate showdown between Lesnar and Jones?

by Riju Dasgupta News 10 Aug 2017, 17:23 IST

Could we see Jon Jones and Brock Lesnar face to face at SummerSlam?

In the aftermath of Jon Jones calling out Brock Lesnar for a fight inside the octagon, he was asked by a fan if he would be present at SummerSlam in Brooklyn. Jones did not rule out the possibility and even admitted that he was considering it.

Soooooo you showing up ringside at Summerslam or nah? — VIII (@evo_08) August 9, 2017

It's crossed my mind https://t.co/xlnbywH1y2 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 9, 2017

In case you've been living under a rock, Jon Jones defeated Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 to become the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. During his victory speech, he called out the WWE Universal Champion for a fight inside the octagon.

This announcement got social media buzzing immediately, and Brock warned Jones to be careful what he wished for. WWE even incorporated elements of this feud into their storylines, with Lesnar threatening to quit if he lost at SummerSlam.

If Jones were to appear at ringside and maybe even interact with Brock Lesnar, it would be huge publicity for their fight in the distant future.

It would also get Summerslam a lot of mainstream publicity. Summerslam may ideally be the stage for Brock Lesnar to publicly respond to Jones' challenge.

Before Lesnar can get his hands on Jones, he faces Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman and The Big Dog, Roman Reigns, in a Fatal Four Way match in the main event of SummerSlam 2017.

It could be really interesting to see Jon Jones insert himself into the thick of things, and possibly change the outcome of the match.

In the words of Daniel Bryan - 'Yes! Yes! Yes!' McGregor and Mayweather proved that cross promotion benefits both the sports involved, and this could be a huge opportunity for WWE to attract some new eyeballs to the product at hand. It would also be a very cool moment indeed, for the fans watching at home!