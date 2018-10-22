WWE/UFC Rumor Mill: Current UFC Champion reportedly wanted on SmackDown Live by FOX

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 121 // 22 Oct 2018, 19:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Major changes coming our way in 2019?

What's the story?

According to The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, current UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier is apparently wanted on SmackDown Live by FOX executives, who reportedly claim themselves to be a huge fan of DC.

In case you didn't know...

In a recent report from Mike Bohn on Twitter, it was confirmed that Daniel Cormier will be heading to Orlando, Florida following UFC 230, which takes place on the 3rd of November at the Madison Square Garden and will be main-evented by DC, who will be defending his Heavyweight Title against Derrick Lewis.

Outside of Octagon action, DC has also been providing commentary for the UFC and apparently, the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion wants to do the same under the WWE banner as well.

The heart of the matter

With UFC set to make a move to ESPN in 2019, FOX network apparently wants Daniel Cormier to sign with WWE under the SmackDown Live roster, given that FOX will be the new home of the blue brand from next year onwards as well.

FOX executives are reportedly a huge fan of DC and respected Professional Wrestling Journalist Dave Meltzer of The Observer shed further light into this developing story. As revealed by Meltzer, FOX seemingly also want more of a sports presentation of SmackDown Live in 2019 and also aren't willing to lose DC following his recent work in the UFC commentary booth. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

"The Cormier thing is, Fox wants Cormier. That's the deal. That's where that (news) comes from. Vince isn't yelling as much at the guys on SmackDown every week, because Vince doesn't go to SmackDown that much anymore. And they want him (Cormier) for SmackDown. Although when SmackDown's on Fox on Friday, that may all change. He (Vince) may be at every SmackDown again. But Fox wants Cormier, that's the deal with Cormier. Because number one, they want more of a sports presentation, and number two, they love Cormier from the UFC, and they don't want to lose him. So that's what that is about."

What's next?

Daniel Cormier will make his first UFC Heavyweight Title defense against Derrick Lewis on the 3rd of November, 2018 at the Madison Square Garden in New York.