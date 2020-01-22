WWE UK Champion WALTER speaks about his Survivor Series elimination, possible Royal Rumble participation

Kevin C. Sullivan FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News Published Jan 22, 2020

Jan 22, 2020 IST SHARE

WALTER fights Braun Strowman at the 2019 Survivor Series

WWE United Kingdom champion WALTER (and you better capitalize that name if you know what's good for you *picture WALTER wagging his fast at you*) was a surprise member of Team NXT during the three brand elimination match at Survivor Series. What was even more surprising was that, despite his dominating stature, he was the first one eliminated.

So, did the big Austrian Ring General take the defeat badly? Not really. In fact. while talking with Metro UK (and h/t to Wrestling Inc.), WALTER stated that, you know, maybe he shouldn't have been in that match in the first place.

"I wasn't invested in that. I didn't care... I care about my guys, my group [Imperium], I care about the sport, but I don't care about all those people being angry each other. It was a weird match too – three five-men tag teams, and always three guys in the ring. That's when wrestling turns from competition to putting acrobats in a circus to do a show. There's 15 of you, you've got to do something."

While he has a match ahead with his Imperium teammates against The Undisputed ERA at World's Collide this Saturday, he hasn't ruled out the possibility of an appearance in Sunday's Royal Rumble match.

"Royal Rumble, I think it's a different case. You're not in there with a group of people you don't really know, but you have to be in a team with them. In the Royal Rumble, it's a lot of people but it's every man for himself.. I legit don't know."