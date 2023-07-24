WWE unhappy with LA Knight despite major fan support? Exploring potential reason

LA Knight is currently having the time of his life. A superstar who once struggled to make ends meet with the dream of becoming a "Megastar" is now one of the most loved superstars in the biggest wrestling company. Crowd reactions, over-the-top merchandise sales, and love from fans are everything that Knight dreamed of.

While LA Knight is currently the most popular superstar in the company, it has not translated into any kind of push toward a strong midcard feud or the main events. WWE not putting their foot on the gas for such a superstar is confusing for some fans, and for other fans, it just makes them angry.

According to multiple reports, LA Knight reportedly has a tendency to rub people the wrong way. A employee of the creative team spoke to Ringside news claiming Knight doesn't understand the locker room.

"He doesn't understand the WWE locker room yet. He'll get straightened out."

Wade Keller from PWTorch was told by his sources that Vince McMahon and Triple H are all-out fans of LA Knight. However, he has a history of rubbing people the wrong way and is also 'bad at backstage politics.'

However talented and loved by the crowd you are, maintaining relationships backstage is very important in the pro wrestling business. The former Million Dollar champion himself has admitted to rubbing people the wrong way over the span of his career in multiple interviews.

LA Knight could get a push post SummerSlam

Last on SmackDown, everyone expected Knight to win the United States Championship invitational and go on to win the United States Championship. As Mysterio got the three-count, the WWE Universe was stunned, as they thought LA Knight was the favorite in this contest.

According to BWE, The Megastar will receive his push after SummerSlam. Triple H has always had a liking for him, and Vince McMahon's liking for Knight is growing on a daily basis.

It looks like WWE had set plans for SummerSlam months in advance. The sudden surge in Knight's popularity may have come as a surprise to them. WWE is currently looking like they will go ahead with stories that have been planned in advance, and Knight's push will start after that only.

Triple H claimed "good things come to those who wait," and it looks like in a few weeks, Knight's time to wait will be over. Finally, his time to shine will be upon us.