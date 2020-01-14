WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER hypes up Imperium's upcoming match against The Undisputed Era

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 14, 2020

Jan 14, 2020 IST SHARE

WALTER

In the upcoming co-branded PPV event WWE Worlds Collide, Superstars from NXT and NXT UK will compete against each other in a battle for brand supremacy and there, NXT's Undisputed Era will take on NXT UK's Imperium in an eight-man tag team match.

Before facing The Undisputed Era, Imperium's leader and WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER gave a 'preview' of Worlds Collide on his Twitter account. In his account, WALTER posted a photo of him where he can be seen chopping the chest of NXT Champion and Undisputed Era leader, Adam Cole while in a match.

The photo is taken from a 2018 match at EVOLVE Wrestling where then-NXT North American Champion Adam Cole defended his title against WALTER who was at the time not signed with WWE.

Imperium vs. The Undisputed Era

WALTER and his Imperium brethren have been claiming for some time that they are the rulers of NXT UK whereas Adam Cole has claimed that The Undisputed Era not only rule NXT but the whole of WWE. It's no secret that both these factions are one of the top two teams in the WWE and it was only a matter of time until they would lock horns.

The Undisputed Era hold all the gold in NXT and on top of that, to prove a point they attacked WALTER and Imperium after he had successfully defended his United Kingdom Championship against Joe Coffey at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II. The Ring General obviously has not taken kindly to the assault laid out by Cole and perhaps to make a statement, WALTER who is known for his devastating chops, has posted the photo of him chopping The Panama City Playboy in the chest.