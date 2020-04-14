WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman reveals the type of match he would like to have against Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt has set his sights on Braun Strowman's Universal Championship.

There is a lot of history between the two Superstars.

Bray Wyatt defeated John Cena in a Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman has revealed that he would love to have an out-of-the-ring cinematic-style match against Bray Wyatt somewhere down the line.

Two cinematic-style out-of-the-ring matches took place at WrestleMania 36 -- the Boneyard match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles and the Firefly Fun House match between Bray Wyatt and John Cena.

When asked who he would like to face in a similar bout, Strowman said, in a Q&A to WWE UK, that he would like to face his mentor Bray Wyatt while also praising the Superstar's abilities.

“As much as I hate it for him, because he isn’t going to want to get these hands, it’s my mentor, it’s the man that made the monster, the man that turned into The Fiend, the one and only Bray Wyatt. His mind, his abilities, there is nothing else like it.”

The Monster Among Men’s wish might come true as he is currently embroiled in a feud with Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship. Given how successful the two cinematic-style matches were at WrestleMania 36, WWE could be tempted to go in that direction for this feud.

