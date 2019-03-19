×
WWE Universe roasts Nia Jax on her comment on doing more in three years than Beth Phoenix has ever done

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Humor
886   //    19 Mar 2019, 19:40 IST

Twitter didn't spare Nia after tonight's Raw
Twitter didn't spare Nia after tonight's Raw

Tonight's Raw emanated from Chicago, and a white-hot crowd witnessed the WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Natalya challenge Sasha Banks and Bayley for the Women's tag team titles at WrestleMania 35.

Things got heated up pretty quickly between both teams, after Natalya slapped an unsuspecting Sasha Banks. This led to a match between the two, with their respective partners watching their backs outside the ring.

The match didn't end with someone getting their hands raised though, as Nia Jax came out to confront the women.

Nia proceeded to call out Beth Phoenix for stating that Nia was jealous of her. Nia went on a tirade, making a bunch of tall claims in the process. She went on to say that she had done more in three years than The Glamazon had done in her entire career.

Nia didn't stop here and ended the barrage of insults by stating that she was the prettier and stronger version of Beth Phoenix. Suddenly, Tamina Snuka came out of nowhere and laid waste to Beth Phoenix, Bayley and Sasha Banks in quick succession.

Before Natalya could make the save, Snuka fled the spot, joining a smiling Nia on the ramp.

With the way things have been bbuildingup between these three teams, it seems that we are bound to get a triple threat match for the Women's tag team titles at WrestleMania, pitting Sasha and Bayley against Nia-Tamina and Phoenix-Natalya.

Although it looked like Nia had the last laugh, this was far from the truth. Her statement was posted on Twitter by WWE Universe's official Twitter handle. Almost immediately, the WWE Universe began roasting Nia. The roasting switched over to Nia's Twitter account when she retweeted the original tweet.

Let's take a look at some of the most hilarious tweets WWE Universe came up with in response to Nia's bold claims on Beth Phoenix.

