WWE used real-life arrest angle for Jeff Hardy on SmackDown to reportedly change his Google search result 

The Jeff Hardy 'arrest' on SmackDown last week and the reported reason for it.

As bizarre and strange as it sounds, one of the reasons behind WWE taking inspiration from Jeff Hardy's real-life DUI arrests and making it a storyline on SmackDown was to reportedly change the search result when someone types in 'Jeff Hardy arrested' on Google.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue revealed that when people previously searched for details regarding Jeff Hardy's arrest, they would get directed to incidents that actually happened in the Superstar's past. According to Tom, the idea was to change that.

Tom added that this move makes complete sense because if you now type in 'Jeff Hardy arrested' on Google, a video will pop up in which Jeff Hardy was 'arrested' after a hit-and-run incident on SmackDown last week.

Here's what Tom Colohue and host Korey Gunz discussed about the recent Jeff Hardy arrest angle:

Tom: One of the reasons that the WWE do this, I asked a couple of questions of this, is for Google rankings to change the top results and this sounds ridiculous, but it makes complete sense because if you type in 'Jeff Hardy arrested,' last week it potentially would have given you a report of a real time when Jeff Hardy has been arrested. Now, it will link you to a YouTube video from SmackDown.

Korey: Oh, my gosh! I'm not sure whether to be offended or upset that it's so genius. I guess it's evil genius.

Tom: As podcasters, we are fully aware of stuff like the Google ranking and so on, and so forth, we have our own team at Sportskeeda who handle that. We just produce content, but it's a clever little way of doing things, I've got to say, even though certainly there are question marks surrounding the ethics of it.

Jeff Hardy 'arrested' on SmackDown

Police officers 'arrested' Jeff Hardy for a hit-and-run incident involving Elias during the opening segment of SmackDown last week. Jeff Hardy's rental car was supposedly used to knock Elias down and the car even had bottles of alcohol. The Charismatic Enigma was also said to be 'reeking of alcohol' and he was arrested on DUI charges.

Jeff Hardy has had a few highly-publicized run-ins in the past with the law due to his substance abuse issues. However, the former WWE Champion has remained sober for some time now and WWE booking an angle around a DUI arrest has divided opinion amongst the WWE Universe.