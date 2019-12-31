WWE veteran blasts Goldberg for messing up Super ShowDown match

Lennard Surrao

Dec 31, 2019

Undertaker and Goldberg.

Fred Rosser AKA Darren Young and host Korey Gunz rolled back the clock and reviewed WrestleMania 30 on the latest episode of the podcast.

The PPV, however, was just one of the many topics that were discussed as Rosser also shared his opinion on the trainwreck that was The Undertaker vs. Goldberg match at WWE Super ShowDown from earlier this year.

Rosser put the onus on Goldberg and stated that the former WCW Champion should have just listened to The Undertaker instead of letting his adrenaline get the better of him.

Goldberg suffered a concussion during the match and had already busted himself open even before the bout began.

Yeah man, don't get me started about Goldberg and Undertaker, because I don't think Undertaker was very happy with that match. I try to see the good in everything. I'm not one of those guys that sh** talks wrestlers or anything of that stuff, but I just feel like if you are working with The Undertaker and you guys are sitting down, and you know, just kind of going over what you guys want to do. I think if you are Goldberg you should just listen and be calm, cool and collected.

Rosser explained how The Undertaker and Goldberg didn't even need to get too physical as a simple staredown and subtle moments of in-ring storytelling would have made for a much better viewing experience.

Don't go busting your head open and bleeding before the match even starts and jumping the gun on stuff. It's like, you guys are face to face with The Undertaker, you're Goldberg, he is the Undertaker, you guys don't even need to touch for minutes. 5, 10 minutes, you don't need to touch! The story is there man, and you guys can stare down on each other again with the best storytellers in the business.

He cited the example of The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan before stating that he hopes to see The Undertaker and Sting have a similar match in the future.

That's something I stress in a lot of my speaking engagements, wrestling clinics that I do. You don't need to do much. You remember Rock and Hulk Hogan? You know they had that staredown? Now, it would have been so shi*** of they'd be like, *ding ding ding ding* they just start fighting. Maybe I'm wrong, people would have been into it, but, I always use the analogy - you have to have some foreplay in there. You got to take your time before you go in for the kill, take your time, tell your story. The Rock and Hogan did it, and hopefully The Undertaker and Sting can do the exact same thing because it's two icons that need to clash.