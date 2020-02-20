WWE veteran considered future after losing to opponent 30 years younger than him

Sheamus was 40 when he lost to a 10-year-old at WrestleMania 34

Sheamus revealed on the latest episode of WWE show The Bump that he considered his future after The Bar lost the RAW Tag Team titles to Braun Strowman and Nicholas at WrestleMania 34.

Heading into the event, it had been confirmed that Sheamus and Cesaro would put their RAW Tag Team titles on the line against Strowman, but the former Wyatt Family member’s mystery partner had not been revealed.

Before the match, Strowman picked out an audience member – 10-year-old Nicholas, the son of referee John Cone – and they went on to defeat The Bar in a match lasting just four minutes.

Speaking openly about WWE’s booking of the match, Sheamus admitted that he felt like the defeat somewhat damaged The Bar’s legacy.

“Then, me and Cesaro were put together, and we had a great legacy. But again, we came to a situation where we lost to a twelve-year-old at WrestleMania. Some people laughed about it, but when you say to yourself, 'What am I doing? Do I need to keep doing this?'” [H/T Wrestling Inc for the transcription]

The Irishman said The Bar “fought an uphill battle” between WrestleMania 34 and WrestleMania 35, and he did not think he would return after taking a break due to injury following last year’s Mania.

“I went away. I didn't think I was going to come back. I put myself into my YouTube channel and my training. I kept myself going because you can't sit on the couch feeling sorry for yourself.”

