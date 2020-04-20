WWE Veteran hints at wanting to face The Fiend

This match could be epic

It is no secret that The Fiend is one of the hottest properties in the pro wrestling business at the moment. The alter ego of Bray Wyatt has garnered a lot of praise from fans, critics and WWE Legends. Mick Foley has even stated that he would love to face The Fiend. Now, a WWE veteran has expressed his interest in facing Wyatt's demonic persona and it is none other than The Boogeyman.

The former SmackDown Superstar took to social media where he shared a collage of him and The Fiend. You can see the tweet and the picture below:

The Boogeyman does have some history with Bray Wyatt as it was the former Universal Champion who eliminated him from the Royal Rumble match in 2015. So he will surely be looking to settle a score with The Fiend.

The Boogeyman in WWE

The Boogeyman was one of the scariest Superstars in WWE history. He was known for his weird antics, especially one where he would stuff his mouth with live worms and would even leave some for his defeated opponents. The WWE veteran had some memorable feuds with the likes of JBL, Booker T and Finlay during his time with the company.

He has been making sporadic appearances in WWE with the last one being at RAW Reunion where he appeared in a backstage segment involving Drake Maverick and the WWE 24/7 Championship.