WWE veteran calls AEW's Orange Cassidy "the epitome of Sports Entertainment"

Jimmy Korderas has called AEW wrestler Orange Cassidy "the epitome of Sports Entertainment."

In a recent episode of his Reffin' Rant video series, the WWE veteran discussed the difference between Sports Entertainment and Pro Wrestling in the eyes of wrestling fans.

During the video, Korderas highlighted the fact that some AEW fans believe their promotion falls more into the Pro Wrestling side of the equation, using Orange Cassidy as an example to disprove this theory.

Korderas said the King of Sloth Style was the very definition of what fans may refer to as Sports Entertainment and that he isn't the only member of the AEW roster who falls under this category:

"There’s an audience out there who’s claiming, 'We’re tired of Sports Entertainment. We want Pro Wrestling, kind of like what AEW gives us on Wednesday nights!' And yes, I agree, their program is entertaining... But at the same time, you get a guy like Orange Cassidy. Orange Cassidy is the epitome of Sports Entertainment! You guys act like this guy is the greatest pro wrestler in the world. Same thing with a lot of their characters." Said Korderas.

He continued:

"Yes, they’ve got some hardcore guys, but at the same time, they’ve got tons of Sports Entertainment. Now, you can make the argument, 'Hey, I like their brand of Sports Entertainment better than the other Sports Entertainment brand.' That’s your preference. That’s fine. But don’t say 'They don’t do Sports Entertainment' because, guess what? Yes, they do!" Korderas concluded.

Jimmy Korderas served as a WWE referee from 1987 to 2009, when he was released.

Orange Cassidy has proven to be a huge hit with AEW audiences

Since making his debut, Orange Cassidy has proven to be one of the most popular stars on the AEW roster. His laid-back persona has become a huge hit with fans.

But his wrestling ability, when he finally chooses to show it off, has also been praised by many. This was on display for all to see during his memorable rivalry against former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, amongst many other matches.