"Tony Khan would give him a shot at the AEW world title" - Veteran jokes about Veer Mahaan's win streak (Exclusive)

Veer Mahaan has been on a dominant run of squash wins since he returned on the RAW after WrestleMania. The Indian superstar once again made quick work of a local competitor this week, and his win was one of the topics of discussion on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW.

During the show, Vince Russo spoke about the insignificant nature of Mahaan's recent victories and even joked about the RAW star possibly joining AEW.

All Elite Wrestling focuses on the win-loss record of its talent, and Russo sarcastically claimed that Veer Mahaan would be a perfect fit for the AEW roster based on his recent history.

The former WWE writer hilariously stated that Mahaan would instantly get a world title shot if he jumps ship to AEW:

"With these 150-pound guys, bro, Mahaan is more over and over every week! The more these Jabronies that he beats, the more over he is getting, man!" said Vince Russo. "He is building up that win-loss record. Tony Khan would give him a shot at the AEW world title at this point. He's what, 6-0? Yes, go over to AEW and get a title shot. Just show Tony your record, bro." [22:38 - 23:06]

Is WWE setting Veer Mahaan up for a monster heel push?

As noted above, Veer Mahaan reappeared on WWE television on the April 4th episode of RAW and made a big statement by attacking Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

WWE's tried-and-tested method has always been to build new heels by having them beat enhancement talents. Mahaan has experienced similar treatment from the writers as the former NXT star has been undefeated since his long-awaited return.

Mahaan got a routine win over Bart Hansen on the most recent RAW episode, and, as expected, Veer viciously assaulted his opponent after the match.

Reports doing the rounds suggest that the Indian star will have a huge singles match against Rey Mysterio once the latter is cleared to compete. While Mahaan is yet to face credible opposition, he seems to be in line for a substantial push on Monday Night RAW.

Are you a fan of how WWE has booked Veer Mahaan's main roster run thus far? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Lennard Surrao