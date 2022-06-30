"I really wasn't a fan" - WWE Veteran makes honest admission about Hulk Hogan and missed dream match (Exclusive)

Scotty 2 Hotty recently spoke to Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter, and the former WWE superstar opened up about his regret at not facing Hulk Hogan.

The former tag team champion spent more than 20 years in WWE, both as a performer and backstage executive, and had the opportunity to work with several iconic wrestlers.

Scotty 2 Hotty revealed that he wished he could have shared the squared circle with The Hulkster:

"Hogan. I never really did anything with Hogan," revealed Scotty 2 Hotty. "I didn't wrestle Flair, but I did a little bit trading punches or some kind of thing on SmackDown and RAW. So, I did a little bit with Flair, but Hogan, I never had any contact or anything with." [3:17 - 3:38]

Scotty 2 Hotty also admitted that he wasn't a fan of Hulk Hogan growing up. The 6-time WWE Champion was a household name during 1980s; however, Scott Garland didn't begin to appreciate Hogan's work until he saw the Hall of Fame perform live in Portland, Maine.

The former WWE trainer got goosebumps recalling the pop Hulk received at a house show several decades ago:

"I really wasn't, and I say this a lot; I really wasn't a fan, I wasn't a Hulkamaniac growing up, and I grew up in that era," added the former light heavyweight champion. "Until I saw him live in Portland, Maine, at a house show, he came to Portland for the first time against the One-man gang, and he blew the roof. When his music hit, you know, it blew the roof off that building. Look at that (points at his goosebumps)." [3:39 - 4:00]

Hulk Hogan's glittering wrestling career

Having begun his career in 1977, Hulk Hogan experienced a mercurial rise in the professional wrestling world under Vince McMahon's vision of taking the business to the global stage.

Hulkamania ran wild as Terry Bollea added world titles to his resume and became the biggest draw for the company during the golden era. Hulk Hogan's move to WCW during the 1990s fueled the greatest promotional rivalry in wrestling history as the long-time babyface showcased a different side of himself as one of the most integral members of nWo.

Hulk Hogan is evidently a controversial individual outside the ring, but his accomplishments as a main event performer just can't be undermined in the history books.

