WWE Veteran reveals backstage truth regarding ongoing rumors about Vince McMahon

AEW recently aired a controversial segment featuring former WWE Superstar Brodie Lee. The segment saw Brodie Lee, fka Luke Harper, dressed in an immaculate suit shouting and screaming at people who would sneeze during him eating his meal.

Many sources stated that the promo was a shot taken at Vince McMahon, as the WWE Chairman apparently has a problem with people who sneeze or cough near him.

Former WWE Superstar and backstage agent Arn Anderson shed some light on how true the rumors of McMahon's unconventional peeves are on his podcast. Anderson confirmed the rumors on his podcast and said that Vince McMahon doesn't take too kindly to people who sneeze near him.

"I saw it happen and I thought it was a rib at first. The look the person got, it was like 'Okay, I'm not in on the joke, they're setting me up.' If you could have seen fire or a dagger coming out of somebody's eyes, it would've come out of Vince's eyes."

He further added that he would have a different mentality towards people who came in sick, sweating or pale, but Vince McMahon would look at them as if he wanted them dead.

Anderson further stated that people who come in sick should be appreciated as they are willing to work even in such conditions.

"That's a rule in our business, you always make the show no matter what. You would think he would be thankful that these people were in there and the fact that they're not making themselves cough, they're not doing it voluntarily, they're not sneezing voluntarily, matter of fact sneezing hurts." (H/T WrestlingInc)