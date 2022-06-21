"She is bigger than her husband" - WWE veteran is in awe of Bianca Belair's physical presence (Exclusive)

Bianca Belair is one of the most physically gifted athletes in WWE, and Vince Russo is thoroughly impressed by her look, as he revealed on this week's Legion of RAW.

The reigning RAW Women's Champion has cemented her position as a top WWE babyface. Russo feels that Belair's incredible physique makes her a believable wrestling performer but noted that her braided hair often gets unwanted attention.

The former WWE writer was still amazed by Bianca Belair's presence in the ring and even quipped that she looked bigger than her husband, Montez Ford.

"It's really weird too, Chris, because the attention of the hair takes the attention off the body, and I'm like, I was looking at her cutting that promo, and she was showing a little bit more," said Vince Russo. "Like, this woman is put together like, my god, bro, she is awesome. She is bigger than her husband, bro!" [28:51 - 29:16]

"I really thought she was the cream of the crop" - Vince Russo on Bianca Belair's NXT days

The EST of WWE spent four years in NXT before getting called up to the main roster in 2020. While Vince Russo wasn't a regular viewer of WWE's developmental brand, he highlighted how Belair was behind the Four Horsewomen in the pecking order.

Bianca Belair @BiancaBelairWWE

I am not the one.

#ESTofWWE When it comes to MY TITLE…I am not the one. When it comes to MY TITLE…I am not the one.#ESTofWWE https://t.co/Ngb64Ux6LJ

Belair might not have been pushed like a few other prominent female talents in NXT, but Russo always saw immense potential in the current RAW Superstar.

It's safe to say that Belair lived up to Vince's expectations of being one of the most complete and charismatic wrestlers in the women's division since her arrival on the main roster.

"One or two times seeing Bianca Belair on NXT way back when Charlotte and Becky and Sasha and all of them were there, and everybody was going Goo Goo Gaga, not even over Becky," continued Russo. "It was all over Charlotte and Sasha; those were the big NXT stars. I remember the first time I saw Bianca Belair, and nobody was really talking about her; I really thought she was the cream of the crop." [27:30 - 30:00]

As seen on RAW, Carmella won a fatal five-way match on RAW to become the new #1 contender for Bianca Belair's title. The championship match is slated to happen at Money in the Bank, and it will be intriguing to witness WWE's booking in the build-up to the event.

If you use quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

What happened when Stone Cold Steve Austin was asked to feud with 3 50+ year-old men? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far