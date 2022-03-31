WWE Veteran says Carmella and Dana Brooke "are not likable" after watching video of them breaking character (Exclusive)

In the kayfabe world of professional wrestling, WWE Superstars work tirelessly to portray characters that might not always reflect how they are in real life.

WWE released a fantastic video a couple of years back in which several top female WWE stars shed their makeup and sat down for a candid conversation. Vince Russo only recently came across the video on YouTube and shared a few interesting observations.

Russo said that amongst all the talent featured in the 14-minute clip, Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley stood out as actual babyfaces. The former writer loved the backstories of Ripley and Belair and said he liked the former women's champions even more after learning about their past.

Vince Russo's argument revolved around how stars seemed more natural on TV when they were not forced to abide by their WWE gimmicks. Here's what Russo had to say on Legion of RAW:

"Here's the first thing I see. WWE Divas with no makeup. They're all having a round circle discussion. And the thing jumps out at me, two people, Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. They jump out to me as beautiful women, but beautiful on the inside," stated Vince Russo. "The stuff they were saying was so; it made me like them so much. Okay? So, Bianca Belair being totally normal, totally down to earth, totally beautiful. Rhea Ripley talking about cutting herself and what she went through really made me root for her." [10:20 - 11:13]

While Vince Russo enjoyed seeing different sides of Belair and Ripley, he thoroughly disliked how Carmella and Dana Brooke carried themselves outside the realms of WWE storylines.

Russo stated that it is evident that Brooke and Carmella possessed all the inherent qualities of being a credible pro wrestling heel.

"And then, bro, on the other side of the coin, the heels kind of create themselves. I've got to be honest with you, as I'm watching this, to me, Carmella and Dana Brooke are not likable. I didn't like them. There's nothing I liked about them as human beings," added Russo. [11:14 - 11:32]

The women of WWE have a busy WrestleMania weekend

It's WrestleMania season, and as expected, almost every prominent talent on the roster is booked to compete at WrestleMania.

Bianca Belair will face Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship on night one, while Charlotte Flair will put her SmackDown Women's title on the line against Ronda Rousey.

Queen Zelina and Carmella will defend their Women's Tag Team Championship in a fatal four-way match, featuring many well-known stars such as Sasha Banks, Naomi, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Shayna Baszler, and Natalya.

