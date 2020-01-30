WWE veteran shows off incredible new tattoo

Heath Slater showed off quite an impressive addition to his body ink collection

Heath Slater may not have been seen on WWE TV since the WWE Draft back in October, but it appears that the former Tag Team Champion is spending his time out of the ring wisely. Slater recently uploaded a video to Twitter where he revealed that he had an incredible new arm tattoo.

Slater was drafted to SmackDown as part of the most recent WWE Draft back in October, just months after he won his first singles Championship in WWE, which was brief since it was the 24/7 Championship - and he lost it straight back to R-Truth moment's later.

Slater hasn't been used on SmackDown since the brand's move over to FOX in the fall of 2019, despite the fact that he and Rhyno were the first-ever SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Even though Slater hasn't been seen on WWE TV for a while, it's good to see that the former Champion has time for himself outside of the ring. Slater's video can be seen below, and it's quite the tattoo.

