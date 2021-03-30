"This was horrible"- WWE veteran slams Game Night segment from RAW [Exclusive]

Vince Russo was not a fan of the 'Game Night' segment from WWE RAW last night. Offering his thoughts on this week's episode, Russo was also unhappy with how AJ Styles is currently being used.

AJ Styles and Omos are set to challenge The New Day at WWE WrestleMania. This will be Omos' first official televised match.

Vince Russo was on this week's Legion of RAW hosted by Dr. Chris Featherstone. Speaking about the Game Night segment between AJ Styles, Omos and The New Day, Russo said he was not a fan. He added this was not a role he liked seeing Styles perform in because comedy was not one of his best attributes:

"I worked with AJ Styles for 10 years. AJ is not a comedian. What they're trying to do is he's the stupid redn***, that's what they're... AJ is not a comedian. He should not be in this role. It's horrible. This was horrible. I've got on my notes, in big letter, horrible. What is this?"

Vince Russo on WWE failing to build up Omos

Vince Russo also went on to talk about AJ Styles' tag-team partner at WrestleMania, Omos. WWE have been trying to build up Omos, who stands at 7 feet, 3 inches tall, as a monster. However, in Russo's opinion, the segment didn't help achieve this, despite Omos manhandling Xavier Woods. Russo said he has seen Woods being tossed around the ring before, so this didn't do anything to get heat on Omos, in his opinion. Russo explained:

"It's like they're trying to get heat on Omos. Bro, he's got to do something to somebody. Throwing Xavier Woods around... I've seen everyone throw Xavier Woods around. It's nothing. It means nothing. And bro, the problem is, they haven't built anybody that if he would throw around, it would mean something. So you're throwing around a guy you should throw around because he's been thrown around a million times. So how is that getting us sitting at home going... I mean, come on man."

Advertisement

AJ Styles and Omos will challenge Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston for the WWE RAW Tag-Team Championships at WrestleMania 37.

If any quotes are used from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.