WWE veteran talks about the humanitarian side of Batista (Exclusive)

In the second episode of Sportskeeda's The Rosser Rewind, former WWE Superstar Fred Rosser, FKA Darren Young, joined host Korey Gunz to talk about a lot of topics from WWE's past and present such as WrestleMania 30 and backstage stories.

One such topic centered around an incident that involved Batista, Rosser and his former tag-team partner, Titus O'Neil. Rosser revealed an altruistic side of Batista that many people might not be aware of.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion narrated an incident that involved Batista's limousine. Rosser added that since O'Neil was good friends with Batista, he invited Rosser to ride with them in the limo. Although he was reluctant, O'Neil coerced him into getting inside the car.

Rosser then revealed the incident that shocked him. While they were riding, Rosser sat on the short couch and the other two Superstars were seated on a long couch and for a moment he fell asleep. When he woke up he was surprised to find that the former World Champion was sleeping on the couch while Titus was sleeping on the long couch.

And we are moving in the limo, driving from city to city, both of them were on the long couch and I was on the short couch. So I close my eyes for a couple of minutes, I wake up, I see Titus on the long couch and I see Batista on the floor.

And I said, what the hell is this? This is a world champion laying on the floor of his limo, and Titus is laying on the long couch. I couldn't believe it but that's the kind of person Batista is. He checks his ego at the door. He's a friend. He's like, 'hey big man, you sleep on the long couch and I'll sleep on the floor'.

Rosser explained that Batista leaves his ego behind the door and cares about his friends, irrespective of whether he is a WWE World Champion or not. He added that Titus and Batista's friendship is something that he would never forget and he brings up this story whenever anyone mentions Batista.