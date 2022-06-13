WWE veteran on how Vince McMahon could bring back Sasha Banks in a unique way (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes Vince McMahon should use social media to reintroduce Sasha Banks to WWE television.

Banks walked out of the May 16 episode of RAW alongside Naomi due to creative frustrations. She has since been stripped of the Women’s Tag Team Championship and indefinitely suspended by the company.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, discussed the situation with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Writing With Russo” show. He suggested the idea of McMahon interacting with Banks via social media to encourage her to return.

“Think about Vince McMahon using his social media and his Twitch [Twitter] and just commenting on everything,” Russo said. “Sasha’s going back and forth like this on social media and stuff. Bro, Vince on social media, ‘Sasha, listen, man, this would make great TV. You got something to say, man, come to the building. I’ll pay you!’” [5:42-6:15]

The one-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion added that McMahon could even promise Banks an open mic to say whatever she likes on television.

“Let him say, ‘This is ratings gold! You have my word. I will give you an open mic. We’re not gonna mute it,’” Russo continued. “If you played this up like Vince, the promoter, ‘Stop going back and forth on social media. I’m telling you, come on the show. I’ll pay you.’ This is a ratings bonanza!” [6:16-6:42]

In the video above, Russo also explains why he would bring Naomi back to WWE programming before Banks.

Why Vince Russo thinks Vince McMahon should use social media

Vince McMahon @VinceMcMahon A once-in-a-lifetime athlete and an extraordinary friend. Here’s to the incomparable Andre the Giant on what would have been his 76th birthday. A once-in-a-lifetime athlete and an extraordinary friend. Here’s to the incomparable Andre the Giant on what would have been his 76th birthday. https://t.co/CXU61xkaYE

The WWE Chairman’s Twitter account usually features birthday messages and public relations announcements. It is unclear if he runs the account himself or whether someone posts tweets for him.

With that in mind, Russo believes a drastic change in McMahon’s social media approach could create more interest in WWE.

“How phenomenal would an active Vince McMahon Twitter account be where he’s addressing trolls?” Russo said. “If a match is horrible on TV, he’s saying it. And, bro, you could have so many things come out of that.” [7:30-7:48]

McMahon’s last tweet was posted on May 19th when he celebrated the life of Andre the Giant on what would have been his 76th birthday. Prior to that, he had not tweeted since December 8th when he paid tribute to former WWE agent Jack Lanza following his passing.

