Video: Crowd erupts after Jimmy Uso throws Tyler Breeze’s dress at JBL

Things get weird during the Tag Team Title match at WWE Backlash.

Say hello to Grandma Breeze

It was a weird start to the SmackDown Tag Team match between Breezango and the Usos when Tyler Breeze came down the ramp dressed as a janitor, mopping the floor as he and his tag team partner Fandango made their way to the ring.Breezango and the Usos when Tyler Breeze came down the ramp dressed as a janitor, mopping the floor as he and his tag team partner Fandango made their way to the ring.

As the match progressed, Tyler Breeze changed into Grandma Breeze, sporting a grey wig, glasses and a blue dress with his usual tights under it.

At one point during the match, Jimmy Uso snatches Breeze’s dress off while he was down and throws it from the ring toward the commentary table. The dress lands on JBL’s face as the crowd goes crazy laughing from the ridiculousness of what was going on around them.

USO JUST BECAME THE BIGGEST BABYFACE IN SMACKDOWN LIVE #WWEBacklash @RossOnRasslin pic.twitter.com/ZaKQBRV7OQ — Italo Santana (@BulletClubItal) May 22, 2017

JBL is not the most liked person among the commentary team and many fans hate him for the backstage shenanigans including several WWE personalities openly calling him a bully. The audience was really enjoying seeing JBL be ridiculed and although the Usos came into the match as the heels, having made fun of the bigger heel kind of got them over, at least for a moment there.