WWE vs. AEW: Which promotion has the best high flyers?

In both WWE and AEW, you will see an incredible wealth of professional wrestling talent and skill. These relentless warriors spend night after night finding ways to entertain and captivate the audience.

WWE was long known as the land of the giants, having been ruled in the past by statuesque figures like Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant. Meanwhile, the upstart All Elite Wrestling was founded on smaller wrestlers from independent or international circuits.

However, one thing the two companies have in common, is their willingness to test the limits of gravity. As the influence of lucha libre and Japanese wrestling continues to merge with the American style, more and more grapplers have become willing to leave their feet. In fact, moonsaults are becoming almost as common as bodyslams in the modern era.

Both of the top two promotions in the United States have shooting stars on their roster. Acrobatic artists who soar across the professional wrestling horizon on a nightly basis. They are the ultimate risk takers, the ones who are a mix of intensity and insanity.

Upon surveying the wealth of talent in both companies, there's one question that can be asked:

Which promotion has the better high flyers, WWE or AEW?

It's easy to say AEW, because it's kind of one of their calling cards. And there's no denying that they probably have MORE guys and girls who could be considered sky dwellers. But this isn't just a case of quantity, we're talking about quality here. SO, basically the two promotions should be based on the cream of their respective crops.

As mentioned, All Elite Wrestling is known for, and sometimes mocked for, their reliance on smaller and more agile wrestlers. However, many of those names have managed to become massive stars. WWE has an example of this as well, when you take a look at the titanic achievements of the incredibly undersized Rey Mysterio Jr.

If you were going to build WWE's 'dream team', it would start with Mysterio, Ricochet, and perhaps the greatest of his generation, AJ Styles. It's a wealth of talent and experience that's tough to beat.

On the AEW side of the aisle, there's certainly a lot to choose from. You can start with the youth movement of guys like Jungle Boy and Sammy Guevara.

Or if you want Mexican-based lucha libre, you can start with the Lucha Brothers. You can also take a closer look at a trailblazing performer like PAC. Remember? He's the one that WWE once labeled as 'The Man That Gravity Forgot.'

Tony Khan's roster is made up of younger stars with huge upsides, while the best in WWE are experienced veterans. So in terms of overall achievement, you'd have to give the nod to World Wrestling Entertainment.

But if you're grading in non-stop excitement and pure adrenaline, you may want to take a second look at the bevy of gravity-defying upstarts in AEW.

It's a tough question when you look at the amazing athletes in both companies. With each one seemingly topping the other every week, the question of who has the best high flyers is a pretty tough call. In fact, the answer may always be up in the air.

