Goldberg vs Roman Reigns has been in the WWE cards for years

The hotly anticipated matchup between Roman Reigns and Goldberg has been in the works by WWE for many years.

Both Reigns and Goldberg have gone on similar paths to reach the top of the wrestling industry, having started their athletic careers as American Football players. Now they find themselves face to face, as the two superstars are on a collision course at the Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the WWE has wanted The Tribal Chief to win against Goldberg for quite some time. They feel that with that victory, the current Universal Champion in Saudi Arabia will further cement his position and legacy.

“Goldberg and Roman. Makes sense, they’ve been wanting to do that match. I don’t see Goldberg winning… Like, you could do, like have Brock Lesnar get his retribution, cost Goldberg the championship." Meltzer added: "Then Goldberg could defend it. But I don’t see that happening. I think that Reigns just beats Goldberg because they’ve been wanting to have Reigns beat Goldberg for a couple years now.” H/T Ringside News

WWE shows in Saudi Arabia tend to go all out in terms of the stars that they book for the event, and it could be argued that there is no bigger all-star matchup in the promotion today than Roman Reigns vs Goldberg.

Roman Reigns and Goldberg was meant to happen two years ago

Reigns and Goldberg are booked to face each other at the Elimination Chamber event for the very first time when they do battle for the WWE Universal Championship.

However, this is not the first time the two heavyweight superstars have been meant to face off.

In early 2020, a matchup was made between the two for Wrestlemania 36 in Tampa, but due to the emergane of COVID-19, Reigns had to pull out of the event due to his own health concerns.

Now with those events truly in the rear view mirror, fans can look forward to their clash at Elimination Chamber on February 19th.

