What's next for the released WWE superstars

WWE announced on April 15th that they would be releasing several talents from their employment. This comes a year after the infamous "Black Wednesday," which saw WWE release many superstars.

Last year, many of the names came as a surprise. Rusev, Lio Rush, Heath Slater, and Erick Rowan saw themselves out the door. This year, stars like the IIconics, Samoa Joe and Mickie James have all been released.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Billie Kay and Mickie James.



Now that they're released by the company, the rumor mill is bound to start spinning. We can only speculate on where these superstars will end up once. So let's do that and wonder what each star's future holds!

#8 Former WWE NXT Tag Team champ Wesley Blake's future up in the air

Blake and Murphy with the NXT Tag titles

It's sad that Blake and Murphy were never a thing on the main roster. The duo were wildly successful in NXT and even had a reign as tag team Champions.

When the duo separated, WWE wasn't sure what to do with them. The group disbanded to solidify their manager Alexa Bliss as a solo competitor on the main roster while Blake and Murphy were left floundering on their own.

Murphy eventually found his footing in the Cruiserweight division, but Blake was still left wondering until NXT put him in The Forgotten Sons. The stable looked promising as dominating biker characters, but didn't make much of a note in NXT.

The group was eventually brought up to the main roster as part of SmackDown but they didn't make a splash. They eventually disbanded, leaving Blake alone once again.

Wesley Blake clearly has talent. His athletic abilities have never been his downside, but his charisma seems lacking, thus why he's been in so many teams. Maybe a round in AEW's stacked tag division would do him good. He could also become a solo competitor in the indie scene.

