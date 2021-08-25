Why is Becky Lynch called The Man?

Becky Lynch became 'The Man' after she started naming herself the man during her summer feud with Charlotte Flair in 2018.

Lynch claims she called herself 'The Man' because "For me, it was a way of going into the guys locker room – going into the whole company – and saying, 'I'm taking over. I'm The Man now." in a chat with WebSummit in November 2019.

"I'm sure there's a lot people going, 'Why aren't you calling yourself The Woman?'



But for me, it was a way of going into the guys locker room – going into the whole company – and saying, 'I'm taking over. I'm The Man now'" 💥@BeckyLynchWWE on Centre Stage at #WebSummit pic.twitter.com/MCWe7G8qrC — Web Summit (@WebSummit) November 7, 2019

Lynch also has a tough streak. The Irish lass kicker stood tall alongside the WWE Universe with blood pouring down her face on an episode of Monday Night RAW. She led a group of SmackDown's women's wrestlers to invade RAW on the road to Survivor Series in 2018.

During the fracas, Lynch was legitimately punched by Nia Jax, giving her a concussion and a broken nose. The image remains one of the most iconic moments of Becky Lynch's reign as 'The Man'.

Becky Lynch getting a nod from CM Punk for her now iconic moment above the arena standing tall with a busted nose. Winds of change. #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/SBou2PiGer — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) January 22, 2020

Becky spoke on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show following the incident:

"I got a severe concussion and I broke my nose, so I was in [the] hospital that night after the event, so I completely blacked out after I got hit, right? But I rolled to the ropes and got back up again. I guess my autopilot kicked in and I smashed half of RAW including Runny Ronnie, so it turns out that my autopilot is a badass too," Becky Lynch said (h/t Bleacher Report).

When did Becky Lynch return to WWE?

'The Man' returned to WWE for the SummerSlam pay-per-view on August 21st, 2021. She had been out of action due to giving birth to her first child. Not only did Becky return that night, she also won the Smackdown Women's Championship. She defeated the EST of WWE, Bianca Belair, in just 26 seconds.

Her last appearance before her hiatus was the May 11th, 2020 episode of Monday Night RAW. On that night, she relinquished her RAW Women's Championship and gave it to Asuka who became the new champion. Becky announced that she was going away to have a baby.

Her baby was born on December 4th 2020 and was named Roux. During her absence, she also married her long-time partner Seth Rollins on June 29th 2021.

It has been reported that Becky Lynch will be returning to SmackDown as a heel. This will be the first time she has portrayed a heel character since just before becoming 'The Man' in 2018.

