Opinion: Why Charlotte Flair needs to win the Raw Women's championship at WrestleMania 35

Charlotte Flair

WWE needs a consistent champion and Charlotte Flair can fill in for that role perfectly

WrestleMania 35 is less than a month away and the fans can't contain their excitement for the matches planned for the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

This time around however things are different. The main event for the evening will feature a Women's Championship match and will flaunt some of the very best women wrestlers from the globe which are the former UFC Champion Ronda Rousey, The Irish Lass Kicker and two time's SmackDown Live's Women's Champion- Becky Lynch and the 7 times Women's champion( SmackDown and Raw combined) the queen Charlotte Flair.

Now, why does Charlotte Flair need this win when Becky Lynch has been doing all the talking and Ronda Rousey has been doing all the beating? Well, the one and only reason for that is that WWE needs a new face for the company right now.

Since Roman Reigns has been out of the game and Seth Rollins being suppressed by the uncanny presence of the Beast Brock Lesnar, Charlotte Flair seems to be the perfect role model for the company as of now.

She's really really good when it comes to her mic skills and she's even better when it comes to in-ring performance. Moreover, she has been fighting day in and day out while most of the other women including Becky Lynch has been getting injured consistently or getting into idiotic controversies.

In other words, Charlotte Flair is the perfect fit for the company in the most bizarre way. What I mean is that WWE needs a 'heel' face for the company and there's no better option than the Queen. Remember CM Punk's 2 year long WWE Championship reign from 2011-13? I'm talking about something like that. Initially people complained about Punk's history-making reign but in the end, it's all about getting used to. People did get used to seeing Punk as a champion and believe it or not he somehow became the face of the company for a short period of time. And that's why people miss him now.

Right now, WWE needs a consistent champion and Charlotte Flair can fill in that role perfectly, that too as a heel personality because just like I mentioned above, nobody does it better than her. After all, she's the dirtiest player around right? We need that Charlotte back and we need her to stay.

Ronda Rousey is not going to stick around for long in WWE. Becky Lynch, on the other hand, has been owning it since the last couple of months but she lacks the power and manoeuvres which the other two competitors bring to the game. Most importantly, Charlotte is not going anywhere. She was born into the world of WWE and just like her father Ric Flair who revolutionized the men's division. It's her time to do the same for the counterpart.

Moreover, everybody's already expecting Lynch to win big at WrestleMania 35 and WWE has been known to pull the rug from under its fans' feet. So yes, Charlotte Flair is all there is.

