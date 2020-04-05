WWE will not work with a Hall of Famer because he helped Cody and AEW

This WWE Hall of Famer revealed that WWE does not want to work with him anymore.

The WCW legend has made a few appearances on AEW so far.

AEW executive vice president Cody Rhodes has been helped by this WWE Hall of Famer (Image Courtesy: AEW)

Ever since AEW came into existence in 2019, it has created an intense rivalry with WWE, which has raised the stakes for both brands. But, this rivalry also means that there may be a few bridges broken between various parties.

WWE Hall of Famer DDP recently revealed to Alex McCarthy of TalkSport that WWE have severed ties with him and does not want to work with him because he "helped out Cody" and AEW. The former WCW World Heavyweight champion said that his career would not exist without the help of another Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes and that it was a "no brainer for him' to help Dusty's son, Cody, and AEW.

DDP tells #talkWRESTLING that WWE won't work with him at the moment because 'I helped out Cody'.



DDP appeared at the All In PPV in 2018, which came into existence even before AEW was formed, as he was in Cody's corner for his match against Nick Aldis. He then made an appearance in AEW's very first PPV, Double or Nothing, where he came to the ring to take Cody's wife Brandi to the back after she was removed from the match by referee Earl Hebner.

He has since made several appearances on AEW, including wrestling at the Bash at the Beach PPV earlier this year in a 6-man tag team match. He teamed with Cody's brother Dustin Rhodes, and Q. T. Marshall to take on the team of MJF, The Butcher, and Blade.

But, DDP still follows WWE by the looks of things as he praised one top Superstar. While speaking to WrestlingInc, DDP praised Drew McIntyre, calling him the only guy that is believable enough to take the title from Brock Lesnar:

"Drew [McIntyre] is the only guy in the company that is believable, to me, that could take that title to me. Seth is not to me. He's a great wrestler, but those two together, I'm not buying that. Drew's got the ability to take it to a different level with him so it will be interesting to see what they do."

DDP's last match in WWE was four years ago at WrestleMania 32, where he took part in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royale match. The former WCW icon was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017, but hasn't been featured on WWE television in recent years, and it seems that he may not anytime in the near future.