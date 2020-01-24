WWE Worlds Collide 2020: 5 things that must happen at the PPV

Can any other brand top this booking?

While most of us can’t wait for the 2020 Royal Rumble, some of us are all about NXT and the WWE Worlds Collide 2020 event which will be taking place during the Royal Rumble weekend.

Worlds Collide will take place on January 25, 2020, at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, and the card seems to reflect something we’ve usually seen at Survivor Series.

Superstars from NXT and NXT UK will go head to head in a battle for supremacy, and we will also watch the Cruiserweight Championship and the NXT Women’s Championship defended at the event.

Apart from the title matches, popular tag teams DIY and Moustache Mountain will be taking on each other in what could be a clash to remember.

The top factions of both the brands will also go head to head during the night to give fans something they might never forget.

In this article, we will look at the five things that must happen at the event to make it an unforgettable one.

#5 A new UK Champion is crowned

This match could end in any way

Worlds Collide will mostly kick off with a Championship match, as current Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza will be put to the test when he takes on Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Travis Banks, and Jordan Devlin.

While Garza recently won the title from Lio Rush and has successfully defended it on NXT and 205 Live, his reign could be cut short by one of his three competitors.

With that in mind, NXT should allow an NXT UK contender to take the title home after this huge Fatal 4-Way match.

Garza has had a good short reign as the Champion, but NXT needs to push it’s UK product out more to the WWE Universe, and they could do this well by crowning either Travis Banks or Jordan Devlin as the new Champion.

Devlin has been an outstanding performer in recent months, and he deserves to be rewarded by the company with a title reign. Therefore, Devlin could walk into Worlds Collide as the favorite heel to take the Championship and leave a mark on the NXT Universe.

