WWE WrestleMania 33: 5 celebrities who could make an appearance

Who's gonna make a celebrity appearance at Wrestlemania 33? We think it will be these 5 people.

@ACillanki by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 24 Mar 2017, 13:57 IST

Who will make an appearance at ‘Mania?

WWE’s annual bonanza, WrestleMania, is more than just a wrestling show. It is an entertainment spectacle that attracts interest from all walks of life around the world when it rolls around every year, and WrestleMania 33 is no different.

Right from the early days of WrestleMania, Vince McMahon has emphasised the presence of more mainstream celebrities, in order to increase the appeal of the event towards more casual wrestling fans.

With each Wrestlemania being grander than the previous one, this year’s event is expected to surpass the hype that was built around WrestleMania 32 and we can expect the presence of awesome celebrity power in order to make that happen.

The biggest names from industries ranging from movies to music to sports and business have all made their presence known on the Grandest Stage of Them All and today we look at possible suspects to make an appearance in Orlando.

So, without further ado, here are 5 celebrities who could make an appearance at Wrestlemania 33:

#1 The Rock

What’s a Wrestlemania without The Rock?

This is a pretty simple one to guess. The Rock makes an appearance at WrestleMania year on year without exception. He might be the highest paid movie star in the world but he will always hold a special place in his heart for professional wrestling in general and the WWE in particular for making him into the global star he is today.

Be it starring in the main event against John Cena or burying the Wyatt family in a random segment, there is definitely going to be something involving The Great One at Wrestlemania 33.

While it’s always a pleasure to see Dwayne Johnson return home to the WWE, we sincerely hope he stops burying talented younger wrestlers in order to get a cheap pop from a crowd that obviously loves him.

Regardless of what he does, we are almost guaranteed an appearance from The People’s Champ this year. Just don’t go around helping Roman Reigns beat The Undertaker.